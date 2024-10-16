Former Health Minister Lawrie Hooper has revealed further cuts to frontline services, included ward closures, will be needed if Manx Care are to balance the books which could ‘put lives at risk’.
Mr Hooper announced his shock resignation from his ministerial role during the Tynwald sitting on Tuesday saying it was the ‘only card I have left to play’.
The decision comes after the Treasury insisted Manx Care would have to make savings amid a forecast £16.8m overspend this year.
Despite having made £12m savings in efficiency measures and non-clinical cuts, Manx Care still has to save a further £6m-8m which led to the controversial decision to reduce elective surgery to save £220,000.
But speaking to Media IoM the day after his resignation, Mr Hooper said the cuts will be a lot worse if the Treasury and Chief Minister insist on Manx Care keeping to its budget.
He said: ‘The Chief Minister has insisted Manx Care needs to make these cuts and we have said this will put lives at risk.
‘The cuts within Manx Care will be a lot worse than what has already been announced. I think Manx Care has done a phenomenal job and has already saved £12m without impacting frontline services.
‘But the gap remains at £6m-8m. To meet those saving means closing wards is on the list, it is that level of seriousness.
‘It takes time to make efficiency savings but if the Chief Minister wants to make these cuts now then this is what will be needed.’
Mr Hooper also posted on social media site X to say he hoped no one would take on the health minister role.
He further explained what he meant saying: ‘When I said I hope no other MHK takes the health minister role I meant that the Chief Minister should stay in the job and take the responsibility himself.
‘If another MHK wants to take on that responsibility and put lives at risk then they are braver than me.
‘For me, if it is a choice between spending more or harming patients then I would spend the money every time.
‘All the MHKs I have spoken to are not interested and one or two MLCs I spoke to all but ran away. I can’t think of anyone who wants to take on the role right now.’
Despite the gloom and doom, Mr Hooper says there is course for optimism if the Chief Minister changes course.
He said: ‘I do not think it is a grim picture. All Manx Care needs is a little more support and the board should keep doing what it is doing.
‘The message to Treasury is very clear and we support Manx Care. We are on a winner with long-term sustainability and things are getting better.
‘I am not advocating a blank cheque but more time is needed to make these savings. If we make all these cuts now then that will mean not treating patients.’
Mr Hooper also previously said he was now convinced the Chief Minister’s ultimate aim was to ‘ try to privatise our health service’.
‘That’s not something I can support,’ he said. ‘I cannot in good conscience continue to serve as Chief Minister who has set out to both publicly and privately undermine my ability to do the job that is required, to undermine the ability of the Department of Health and the Manx Care board to operate effectively and who refuses to accept responsibility for the consequences of these decisions.’
Mr Hooper said that last week, the Council of Ministers had been asked to confirm their commitment to a free at the point of use NHS. ‘They would not give that commitment,’ he said.
Reacting to Mr Hooper’s announcement, Mr Cannan said: ‘The difference between his idealism and the reality is a bridge too far for him.’
He told Tynwald that privatisation of the Manx NHS wasn’t being pursued but that other funding models should be considered.
‘We need to understand whether or not healthcare needs additional funding and we need to give consideration as to how that is going to be paid for,’ he said.