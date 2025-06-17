The Chief Minister has told a fellow MHK that ‘if she wants to stop jobs and manufacturing in the island then that’s her business’.
He made the comments after he was questioned over concerns that fighter jet parts built on the Isle of Man are being exported to Israel.
At this week’s Tynwald sitting Douglas East MHK Joney Faragher asked Chief Minister Alfred Cannan whether F35 fighter jet parts for export to Israel are in production in the island.
He responded by saying: ‘To export certain goods from the Isle of Man or the UK you need an export licence which depends on destination and specific use.’
He explained that UK body the Export Control Joint Unit administers export controls and issues licences.
He added: ‘The Isle of Man Government is not made aware of the specific programmes that Isle of Man businesses are working on.
‘However, I can confirm we are compliant, and we do not expect to export to countries where export licences are not permitted.’
But Ms Faragher asked if the Chief Minister: ‘Do you feel involvement in manufacturing components for the F35 used in conflicts where war crimes are alleged raised concerns about the island being seen as complicit in those actions?’
He responded by saying the island has a highly skilled manufacturing sector that employs some 1,200 people ‘designing and manufacturing precision engineered components for aerospace, commercial and defence programmes.’
He said: ‘We should be immensely proud of our engineering sector and the skills that are employed therein.
‘We are compliant with the standards that are applied in terms of the Export Control Joint Unit.’
He also explained that the F35 programme is a global programme which as a broader strategic role within NATO and has implication for the likes of Ukraine and other countries and not just one nation.
But Ms Faragher persisted, asking the Chief Minister whether he agreed that legality alone doesn’t always answer ethical responsibility, particularly where international humanitarian law is concerned.
He said that as the island is aligned with the UK on international matters, export control was a matter for the UK.
He pointed out that in September 2024 the UK suspended arms export licences to Israel for the use of military operations in Gaza.
But Ms Faragher said that the island has ‘its own responsibilities’ and asked he would consider seeking advice or assessment in light of the island’s commitment to good international citizenship and compliance within international humanitarian law and engagement.
He responded by saying: ‘If she [Ms Faragher] wants to stop jobs and manufacturing in the island then that’s her business. It’s not my intention to impact on local families and local skills.
‘I fully expect Isle of Man businesses to fully comply with export licence requirement and all these parts she is referring to are fully under the control of the Export Control Joint Unit.’
Have your say! Email [email protected] with your views for possible publication. Include your name, address, and phone number for verification. Anonymity requests will be respected.