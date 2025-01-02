Robert Kissack tragically died after being struck by a car in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The incident occurred at approximately 3:30am on Whitebridge Road in Onchan, near the Manx Fun Barn.
Emergency services rushed Mr Kissack to Noble’s Hospital for treatment but sadly, he was later pronounced dead.
On Sunday evening, the Isle of Man Constabulary named Mr Kissack as the victim of the incident, confirming that an investigation is ongoing.
Officers closed the A2 between Barroose Road and Bibaloe Beg Road for several hours on Sunday morning to carry out detailed examinations of the scene.
In a statement, police confirmed that the driver involved in the incident is assisting with their enquiries.
Mr Kissack, a member of Eastern Young Farmers, was remembered fondly by the Young Farmers community.
In a poignant tribute online, the organisation described him as a beloved character who embodied the spirit of the group.
‘We are absolutely heartbroken to learn of the sudden passing of a member of our Young Farmers family, Robert Kissack’, the statement read.
‘Robert was a character that lit up a room wherever he went and was always on hand for field day and show set-ups and everything else in between.
‘He embodied the spirit of Young Farmers, and there will never be another like him.
‘The biggest heart with a smile to match.
‘From our Young Farmers family, we send our heartfelt condolences to Robert's family and friends, of whom he had so many.’
The group also encouraged members of the community to seek support during this difficult time, sharing contact details for local and national resources such as Cruse Bereavement Care and the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs.
‘It’s OK to not be OK’, the statement added.
The Creek Inn, Peel, a pub where Mr Kissack was a well-known and cherished presence, also shared its own tribute to the 22-year-old.
‘We are heartbroken to hear of the tragic loss of Rob Kissack’, the pub’s statement read: ‘Rob was a much-loved character in our community, known for his kindness, warmth, and infectious personality.
‘He left a lasting impression on everyone he met, and his passing is an unimaginable loss.
‘Our thoughts and deepest condolences go to Rob’s family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched.
‘The west of the island stands united in grief for someone who was truly one in a million.
‘Let us remember Rob for the light he brought to the lives of so many.’