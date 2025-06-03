The sidecar team involved in the incident that saw Sunday’s qualifying session red flagged has set up a fundraising page to cover the costs of repairing its badly damaged outfit.
Team Founds posted an update on social media on Tuesday, thanking fans for their support in the wake of the high-speed off at Rhencullen that ended with their DDM Honda bursting into flames.
Remarkably driver Peter Founds and passenger Jevan Walmsley only suffered a ‘few scrapes and bumps’ in the incident that saw them airlifted to Noble’s Hospital.
The pair have since been discharged.
Although the duo got off relatively lightly from the crash, their outfit hasn’t and now the team are appealing for support to repair the machine so they can compete again this season.
The team explained on its gofundme page: ‘We’re a privateer sidecar race team that’s poured our hearts, souls and every spare penny and time into doing what we love: sidecar racing.
‘As many of you will know, we were involved in a serious incident at this year’s TT.
‘We're incredibly thankful to say that we’re okay - battered but still standing.
‘Unfortunately, our sidecar wasn’t so lucky and it took some significant damage in the crash, and without major refurb we won’t be racing again this season.
‘Since the accident, we’ve been absolutely blown away by the messages of support we’ve received - and the number of people asking how they can help. Honestly, it means the world to us.
‘So, we’ve set up this GoFundMe as a way for those who want to support us to do just that.
‘As a privateer team, we’ve never had major sponsors or deep pockets.
‘Everything we've achieved has come from hard graft, long nights in the garage, and sheer passion for the sport.
‘Racing is in our blood - it’s what we live for.
‘And right now, we’re doing everything we can to get back on the grid. The money raised will go directly towards rebuilding the sidecar.
‘We’re a tight-knit family team with a big dream. Every donation, no matter the size, will help us rebuild and race again. From all of us at TeamFounds72 - thank you. Let’s get back out there and do what we love.’