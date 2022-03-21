Gandey’s Circus raises funds for Lockie

Gandey's Circus comes to the Isle of Man ( PETER FELLOWES )

A visiting circus will help raise funds for the treatment of a member of a local family during their performances this weekend.

Gandey’s Circus opens today (Thursday) for a long weekend of 11 performances from the big top, situated at Nobles Park, Douglas.

Binky Beaumont the organiser of the circus, said that they will be donating the sale of their souvenier brouchures to the family of Lockie Kirk, who suffered life-changing injuries in a road accident earlier this year.

Lockie’s father Dan was once a high ropes performer with the circus, and Binky said that the travelling circus community wanted to help the family out.

‘The Gandey family have decided that all the money from souvenir brochures sold on the island will go in full to Lockie Kirk, the local lad from Knocksharry that has suffered life changing injuries on the Switchback in January.’