Garden for your mental health
+ 4
(View All)
Subscribe newsletter
The coordinator of a community garden in Braddan is urging people to get involved in gardening to help their mental health.
Vanessa Edwards, of Braddan, feels islanders would benefit from taking part in growing community produce while socialising with other volunteers.
The aim is for people who don’t have access to a garden space to try gardening, form friendships and improve sociability, in a relaxed, friendly and positive way.
Her Coronation Community Garden near the Strang became a mental wellbeing garden after the first lockdown caused by Covid-19 in 2020.
‘Once the lockdown was over, a small number of volunteers became involved,’ Mrs Edwards said. ‘The mental wellbeing aspect was borne out of my own mental health issues.
‘As I live alone in a flat with no garden, the community garden very quickly became a lifeline for me to grow, my now passion, for gardening. In doing so, the huge benefits to my mental wellbeing began to show.
‘To this end it now has become my vision and I focus to continue along the lines of promoting the Coronation Community Garden as not only a community allotment but also as a space to improve mental wellbeing due to its unique, secluded and peaceful location.’
Mrs Edwards explained the garden now attracts a number of volunteers keen to grow fruit and vegetables.
The 60-year-old added: ‘I have become extremely passionate of my own new-found hobby and am reaping the rewards, not only in my own mental wellness but as an unemployed person, I am able to supplement the costs of my food bill in a healthy and sustainable way.
‘I strongly feel this is a vital element of a longer vision to not only continue the positive aspect to come out of the tragedy of the pandemic, in that it re-ignited the spark of community spirit amongst us, but also to improve mental wellbeing in an increasingly difficult economic and, sometimes stressful, modern life for so many of us.’
Mrs Edwards is a member of the newly formed Experts by Experience Mental Wellbeing Group, which is working with Manx Care Mental Health Services to help build support for mental wellness in the island, who want to explore the opportunity of gardening for mental wellness.
Originally a children’s playground, Braddan Commissioners reviewed its ownership of the land in 2015. The space had been lying unused since the removal of all equipment. Prescott Associates identified the area as being suitable for an allotment and communal garden, so ZWM (formerly EcoVannin) was approached by Braddan Commissioners to help create the community garden and allotment.
Also involved in its establishment was Isle of Man Permaculture Association, Manx Native Trees and Men in Sheds.
‘Over a few years the established allotment once again became fallow as volunteers naturally drifted onto other commitments,’ said Mrs Edwards. ‘In February 2019, I was introduced to the garden. During the first lockdown I brought the allotment back to a functioning garden.
‘I can see a growing need for available outdoor spaces to be developed in a similar way, at very little cost – the only requirement consisting of mainly enthusiasm and commitment.’
The garden has been host to a number of events, with more planned in the near future.
Most recently, a Platinum Jubilee party was held there, with food, live music, games, stalls and free vegetables, plants and herbs to take away.
‘Of course, many people within the community come along to the garden just to relax and soak up its beauty,’ Mrs Edwards continued. ‘We have the community events that are generally locally advertised and also the proposed workshops, which will be open to anyone to attend.’
Mrs Edwards is also currently working with local filmmaker Samuel Turk to film the garden for Gardeners World, focusing on the importance of community gardening for mental wellness and providing nutritional food for the community in the current economy.
The programme has previously featured a community garden in the south of the Isle of Man.
Mrs Edwards said: ‘I strongly feel this conversation needs to gain the publicity it justly deserves in order to maintain the momentum and of the benefits of community gardening and increasing benefits to mental health in so many aspects.
‘I would like to thank Braddan Commissioners and ZWM in their continued support of this project, along with the local community for their appreciation of this wonderful and beautiful community garden.’
If you are interested in getting involved in the Coronation Community Garden, you can book an appointment with Mrs Edwards to view it and find out more.
She can be contacted on Facebook or via email at [email protected]
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |