by Sadie Gilbert
And the grades will be a key determining factor for many young people aiming to make decisions about their futures.
As part of new grading criteria, GCSE students are now given a numerical grading between 1-9. The number 9 roughly corresponds to achieving an A*, with 1 equaling the lowest available grade.
The overall Level 1 and 2 pass rate for Isle of Man students, equivalent to IGCSE and GCSE grades A* to G, was 98% this year.
This mirrored the results awarded to students last year.
The level 2 pass rate, equal to grades from A*to C, was 73% - a 1% improvement from the previous year.
Meanwhile, the pass rate for highest grades, A* to A, was 20%.
There are a number of different pathways for students to choose from after they take their GCSEs - whether that’s staying on at one of the various sixth form centres in the island, joining University College Isle of Man or going into full-time employment.
The Courier went along to St Ninian's High School to speak with some of the students collecting their results on Thursday morning.
Among the smiling faces on the day were Angela San Angel and Chrystal Colcol - both of whom were pleased with their results and plan to join sixth form.
The majority of students we spoke were pleased to see the end of revision for the time being and were busy making different plans to celebrate their successes.
Headteacher Mr Coole said: ‘I just feel extremely proud of all our young people who are coming to school this morning to pick up their results - the vast majority of whom have done extremely well and have achieved what they need to continue on their chosen pathway’.
‘Let’s not forget this cohort were in year 7 when we went into the Covid lockdown where learning was affected at an important time in their education. They have overcome a lot and I am just so pleased to see so many of them happy and smiling with their exam outcomes. As a school we work hard to try to ensure everyone has an ongoing pathway and we are here for the rest of the week should any students or parents want to come and seek any guidance or support.’
Meanwhile, students at King William’s College have achieved the best set of results the college has had since 2016 (excluding the Covid years). A number of students earned ‘Full Academic Colours’ which is an award which recognizes straight A*/A’s across the board.
King William’s extended their ‘heartfelt’ congratulations to the following students: Alexander Brown, Sam Fearnley, Charlotte Geldart, Arne Gödden, Amélie Harding, Guy McGuinnes, Emilia Steriopulos and Jacob Turner.
Daphne Caine MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: ‘Well done to all students receiving their results today.
‘Take pride in what you've accomplished, no matter what the results are. As you decide on your next steps, I wish you the best of luck. My gratitude also goes out to the dedicated school staff and parents for their support.’