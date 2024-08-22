A train collided with a car as it crossed the Steam Railway line.
The incident happened near Ronaldsway Halt at just before 2.30pm on Tuesday.
No one was injured but the car sustained some damage and there was also very minor damage to the steam locomotive.
Among the passengers on board was Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Tim Glover who posted on Facebook that the train made an emergency stop and it was lucky that no one was injured.
A spokesperson for IoM Transport said: ‘A car crossed the track in front of a scheduled train service at 2.24pm on Tuesday in the vicinity of the accommodation crossing at Ronaldsway.
‘The train collided with the car and the vehicle sustained some damage.
‘The train stopped and was able to proceed after a short delay to assess the condition of the loco, which sustained very minor damage.
‘While there were no injuries sustained in this incident, it is important to remind all vehicle drivers to take great care when crossing any railway or tram line.’