Two stars of the Britpop music scene are set to perform in the Isle of Man next month.
Frontman Mark Morriss and guitarist Adam Devlin, members of the seminal indie band The Bluetones, will be returning to the island for a two night stand at the Erin Arts Centre.
The performances will take place on Friday, September 13 and Saturday, September 14.
The Bluetones were formed in the Hounslow area of Greater London in 1993.
Since their formation, the band have scored 13 top-40 singles and three top-10 singles.
Their 1996 platinum selling debut album, Expecting to Fly, entered the UK chart at number one, knocking Oasis's (What's the Story) Morning Glory? from the top spot.
That record featured what is arguably their most well-known song - Slight Return.
During their island performance, the boys will be playing all the band’s hits including Slight Return, Cut Some Rug, Marblehead Johnson and Bluetonic.
The band have officially announced the release of their highly anticipated new EP, marking their first new music since 2010.
This fresh release, which also inaugurates the band's very own label, Brainhole Records, is the first of a trilogy set to roll out over the next six to eight.
The evening is being staged by But First productions.
In a joint statement, Rob and Pam Cope from But First said: ‘Although Mark is a regular visitor to the Isle of Man for our gigs, it’s only the second time that bandmate Adam Devlin has made the trip to perform for us.
‘Obviously the gigs are all about the music, but the between-songs interaction with Mark and Adam is a show in itself’.
Support for the shows will be provided by local singer-songwriters Steve Nash on the Friday night, and Josh Quaye and Harry Rowe on the Saturday night.
In addition, But First have just announced their final two acoustic shows of 2024 at the Erin Arts Centre: Chris Helme (The Seahorses) and Nigel Clark (Dodgy) will be both be performing on Saturday 19 October.
Terrorvision frontman Tony Wright will be playing at the centre on Friday, November 22 along with bandmate Milly Evans.
Tickets for all shows are on sale now and available and can be purchased by sending a message to But First Promotions via Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, or sending an email to [email protected].