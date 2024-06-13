After gathering nominations, the intense judging process, and naming the 30 chosen winners, there’s finally only one week to go until Gef's 30 Under 30 2024 winners’ party next Friday.
The metaphorical red carpet is being rolled out for the island's shining stars of tomorrow - the future leaders, the incredible innovators, the dynamic disruptors of society.
It's a night for celebrating all of Gef's 30 Under 30 winners and handing out trophies to this deserving group of young legends.
Gef’s 30 Under 30 campaign recognises and celebrates our island’s exceptional young people more than 10 different categories; Achievement, Collaboration, Community Impact, Creativity, Disruptors, Entrepreneurship, Innovation, Leadership, Sustainability and Trailblazers.
Each category has three wonderful winners under the age of 30, decided on by our brilliant panel of judges, who had their work cut out for them this year due to the sheer volume of amazing nominations sent in.
Apart from giving these impressive youngsters a platform on which to shine, the campaign also aims to highlight the Isle of Man as an attractive and vibrant place for impressive young people to live, work, stay on, or return to.
Based on the success of last year, the team at Media Isle of Man and Gef have grown the campaign and programme of events behind Gef’s 30 Under 30 to be bigger and better than ever before.
The campaign has grown after the success of 2023’s relaunch, with increased opportunities for campaign partners and winners to connect, engage and collaborate.
Gef’s 30 Under 30 continues all year with mixer events, activities in the community, and discussion-based events to drive solutions to challenges and opportunities navigated by youth generations in the Isle of Man, with even more media and digital coverage to share the winners’ stories with the public at www.gef.im and www.30under30.im.