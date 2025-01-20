Remember Gef’s 30 Under 30? How could you forget, right?
Well, like the Fast and the Furious franchise, it’s back!
At this time of year, post-festive season, many of us have gained the equivalent weight of a small JCB and don’t feel all that impressive.
But there are those wonderfully motivated souls who hit the ground running. Or, more likely, haven’t stopped running since last year. They’re not buying into ‘New Year, New Me’ because they’ve got no reason to. They’re already fantastic.
These are the people volunteering in the community, creating resources to help make the island more sustainable, doing Ironman events to raise money for charity, and opening awesome new businesses to give Manxies more options and opportunities. All before 7am on a Saturday.
They want to bask in that glow and help make it brighter.
So, dust off the spotlight, Kurt (Gef’s designated spotlight-duster) and get ready for the 2025 edition of Gef’s 30 Under 30.
If you’ve just woken up from a coma, your first question, understandably, might be ‘What’s Gef’s 30 Under 30’?
Great question, and congratulations on your awakening. Gef’s 30 Under 30 is an annual campaign recognising the brilliant work being done by locals under the age of 30 in the Isle of Man.
Media Isle of Man’s news and lifestyle website Gef wants to celebrate the uncelebrated.
The people who are doing wonders for the community, the leaders of tomorrow, the ones who put the work in with no expectation of a pat on the back at the end. Well, Gef is here to administer that pat. And a lot more.
But they need your help in finding these unsung heroes by nominating them in one or more of ten categories.
- Sustainability
- Innovation
- Collaboration
- Entrepreneurship
- Community Impact
- Trailblazers
- Leadership
- Achievement
- Creativity
- Disruptors
1, Nominees must be under 30 years old on May 15 this year and should either live in the island or spend most of the year here.
2, If you’re a previous 30 Under 30 winner you can be nominated again, however you’ll only be able to win in a different category to the one you previously won.
3, Nominations can be made by businesses, individuals, colleagues, friends, or family. You can also nominate yourself if you have impressed yourself with all your hard work. #yougoglencoco
Partnership opportunities are also available for local businesses and organisations who want to get involved. If you’re keen to support young locals while upping your cool factor by association, drop the Gef and Media Isle of Man team an email at [email protected] or you can call 695695.
Nominations close on March 17.
So, go forth and spread the word. Nominate to your heart’s content and know that you’re doing something thoughtful and lovely for someone else, which is what Gef’s 30 Under 30 campaign is all about.