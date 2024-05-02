Gef’s 30 Under 30 is for anyone, YES, EVEN YOU, unless you’re over 30. Then this isn’t for you. Sorry. But you can be involved by nominating someone under 30. Got a friend like Katniss Everdeen who’s been doing wonders in voluntary work? Why not nominate them for the Community Impact Award? Got no friends, but have a stand-out co-worker whose green fingers (not gangrene) are helping your company become more eco-friendly? Why not nominate them for the Sustainability Award? Got no friends or co-workers but have a family member who’s created the world’s first pair of metal detector sandals? Genius. Why not nominate them for the Entrepreneurship Award. Got no friends, co-workers, or family but play sport with a teammate who’s been kicking ass on court? Why not nominate them for the Achievement Award? Maybe you yourself are under 30 and know how much brilliant work you’ve been doing this year? Enough of this ‘oh it was nothing’ nonsense. NOMINATE YOURSELF. You deserve it.