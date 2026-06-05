The Manx National Farmers’ Union (MNFU) has launched its manifesto ahead of September’s House of Keys general election, warning that reversing the decline in farming and food production must become an urgent priority for the next administration.
The organisation says the island’s agricultural sector has experienced significant challenges over the past 15 years and is calling on politicians seeking election to engage with the industry and better understand the issues it faces.
In its Manifesto 2026, the MNFU describes farming as a cornerstone of the island’s economy, landscape and culture, while warning that the sector has suffered from reduced market opportunities, price pressures, trade disruption and changing policies.
The union says farm holdings have fallen by 25% since 2016 and claims local produce now accounts for just 6% of food retail sales. It argues the Isle of Man has become increasingly reliant on imported food, leaving it vulnerable to external pressures.
The manifesto states: ‘This manifesto calls on our future politicians to urgently strengthen food security and support our farmers to deliver long-term sustainability for the Isle of Man.’
Among its key asks are targeted funding for active farmers, greater support for domestic food production, improved access to local and UK markets, and measures to increase local food consumption to at least 25% within five years.
The document also calls for government procurement policies to prioritise Manx produce, support for exports, and continued alignment with UK legislation and regulatory frameworks to facilitate trade.
In a statement online, the MNFU said: ‘Over the last five years the political focus and government strategy has steered Manx farming into some very choppy waters.
‘The industry is contracting rapidly as a result, as has our food security. Reversing the decline must become an urgent priority and requires a much better understanding of Manx farming and food systems.
‘This is our manifesto to the next administration, and we invite anyone standing for election to talk to the MNFU to understand the challenge.’
The manifesto has already prompted a response from the Liberal Vannin party, which said progress on the union’s previous election manifesto had been slower than hoped and that pressures facing farmers had continued to increase.
In a statement, the party described farming as a vital part of the island’s economy and said agricultural subsidies should be viewed as supporting food security for all households rather than solely benefiting farmers.
Liberal Vannin said its MHKs would work with the sector to improve training opportunities through University College Isle of Man, ensure Isle of Man Meats operates effectively for both farmers and consumers, and encourage government bodies to buy local produce wherever possible.
The party also pledged support for farmers seeking to grow sales on and off the island, while promoting farming practices that enhance biodiversity.
It added that food security was inseparable from wider security concerns and said government must work closely with farmers to understand the impact of global pressures, including transport costs, fertiliser availability, animal health and welfare.
The MNFU says it hopes the manifesto will help shape debate ahead of September’s election and place food security and agriculture higher on the political agenda.