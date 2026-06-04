A series of public meetings aimed at gathering residents' views ahead of September's General Election is set to begin in the south of the Isle of Man.
Southern resident Janet Bridle and a small group of volunteers have launched what they are calling the 'Manx People's Manifesto', an initiative designed to collect opinions, concerns and priorities from members of the public before they head to the polls.
The first meeting will take place at Port St Mary Town Hall on Thursday, June 18 at 7pm.
Mrs Bridle said the project has no political affiliation and is not intended to support any party or candidate.
She said organisers hope to hear residents' thoughts, experiences, expectations and suggestions for the future of the Isle of Man.
Comments from the meetings will be collated and analysed to identify common themes, with the findings then compiled into a document that can be shared with prospective MHKs and other interested parties.
While existing MHKs would not be barred from attending, organisers say they would prefer discussions to remain focused on residents' views rather than becoming dominated by political debate.
‘The only problem with existing MHKs turning up is that the attention could be turned to them,’ Mrs Bridle said.
‘We want it to be informative and supportive, but we're not trying to be aggressive or confrontational.
‘This is what we want our government to listen to. When prospective MHKs come round and give us their manifesto, this is ours.’
‘I am delighted to endorse this new approach by the people of Rushen for a people’s manifesto,’ Mr Costain added.
‘It’s open to all to speak at the meeting apart from declared candidates, who would be most welcome to come along and listen.’
Although the first meeting will take place in Port St Mary, those involved in the Manx People’s Manifesto hope that the concept can spread to other regions of the island.
A fellow volunteer on the project, Lulu Gillow, said that the intention is for these meetings to be a ‘positive and supportive process’.
‘We want good and worthy people to stand for election, people who are as informed and prepared as possible,’ she said.
‘We hope the views, concerns and ideas the meeting generates will help prospective candidates better understand the needs of the Manx electorate and help them build a vision which can be translated into realistic action which meets those needs.
‘Another key message about the meetings is that none of the organisers have any political affiliation or aspirations - this is a meeting for the people, organised by the people.’