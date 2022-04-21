Get ready to enter this summer’s two shows

Entries are opening for the island’s two major agricultural shows.

The Southern District Agricultural Show takes place first, on Saturday, July 30, and Sunday, July 31. Its website has been undergoing a major revamp and, from today, competitors are now able to enter online for the first time. They can also download and print out the entry forms if they prefer.

The Royal Manx Agricultural Show takes place this year on Friday, August 12, and Saturday, August 13.

Show secretary Carol Kennaugh said: ‘Our entries open on the website on May 1, with the hard copy of the prize list being available soon after. I will be sending a copy of the prize list to all of last year’s exhibitors and am happy to send to anybody who requests a copy. Our ticket sales will go live on July 1.’

New at the Royal for this year is fell race which is organised by Manx Fell Runners, taking place on the Saturday, starting at 1.30pm. For entertainment Paul Hannam’s Quad Bike Stunt Show, from North Devon, has been booked. The Land Rover Display Team will also be attending for the two days this year.

Although the Young Handler classes are still very popular, a feature of both shows over recent years has been a general decline in the number of livestock entries, which Zoe says is ‘getting less and less each year’.

For many farmers it’s the amount of time it takes to get an animal show ready but, as Zoe adds, showing is not for everybody.

‘It’s something you either enjoy or you don’t,’ she says.

Last year saw the Southern Show move from its long time home at Great Meadow to Orrisdale Farm in Ballasalla and some of the competitors were less than impressed with the preparation of the show fields for the equine classes, where bumpy going caused a few trips and spills.

Zoe said that the organisers have taken the criticism on board: ‘Last year, we didn’t know we were moving to Orrisdale until April but now they’ve done an awful lot of work on the fields, especially on the horse fields.

‘It will be basically the same layout as last year but the rings in the horse field have moved up to the top of the field where the ground is flatter. Ultimately, you want everybody to be happy: there’s no point having it if people aren’t going to enjoy it.’