The new Mayor of Douglas Steven Crellin was sworn in during a special ceremony on Wednesday afternoon.
Mr Crellin has been elected as Mayor for the forthcoming 2025-26 municipal year, and received the unanimous backing of colleagues during the Annual Council Meeting.
A councillor for Douglas South, he was first elected to the local authority in 2021 before being re-elected last month.
Nominated by councillor Peter Washington and seconded by former mayor Janet Thommeny, the new Mayor’s theme for the upcoming year will be ‘Community and Business’.
Talking about his appointment, Mr Crellin said: ‘I'm quite honoured and humbled, because there's a lot of people in the Council.
‘They’ve backed me right from the start, so I can only thank them for that. I'm looking forward to the year ahead.
‘Natalie [Byron-Teare] has done an absolutely amazing job throughout her two years.
‘She set out to engage with the community, which she has 100% done, and she's got involved with the businesses. She's also tried to bring everybody together and increase footfall in the town.
‘She's certainly set quite a high standard for me to try and follow, and if I can do half of what she's done, it'll be amazing.’
Councillor Peter Washington has also been elected to serve as Douglas’ deputy mayor for the next year, a role which Mr Crellin has also undertaken in the past.
During the ceremony, Mr Washington said: ‘Mr Crellin was elected in 2021 and successfully re-elected again in 2025.
‘I have lots of people, councillors and officers who I can draw on should I need any advice, but I should say the first person I always call on is Steven.
‘I know he will do the city and this council proud.’