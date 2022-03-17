Girlguiding collects 1,000 bras

Girlguiding Isle of Man has collected more than 1,000 bras to be sent to Africa, where they will be sold at affordable prices by small businesses.

Working alongside the charity Against Breast Cancer, Girlguiding island commissioner Karen Walker led a local campaign to collect used, surplus or new bras to give them ‘a new lease of life’ and raise awareness of research into secondary breast cancer.

Women were asked to deposit their unwanted bras into bra banks across the island.

Ms Walker said: ‘I am overwhelmed at the response to this campaign.

‘We have collected several boxes stuffed full to the brim which equates to well over 1,000 bras and I am immensely grateful to the Manx community for coming together to support this worthy cause.