The island’s inaugural MiniFest proved a roaring success over the bank holiday weekend, with sunshine, scenic backdrops and hundreds of Minis delighting car lovers and curious passers-by alike.

Part of the expanding Isle of Man Festival of Motoring, MiniFest celebrated all things Mini, from beloved classics to the latest models, across several locations around the island.

Highlights included a picturesque display near Peel Castle on Saturday, where Minis lined the Fenella Beach seafront to the delight of onlookers.

On Sunday, the Isle of Man Motor Museum in Jurby played host to more than 100 vehicles, with visitors treated to a festival atmosphere, sunshine and a stunning display of automotive history.

The museum later shared: ‘What a fantastic day on Sunday for the inaugural MiniFest.

‘At one point there were over 100 Minis on the display area and in the car park.

‘Whether you're a fan of the classics or their more modern counterparts, there was definitely something for everyone to enjoy.

‘We look forward to welcoming MiniFest 2026 to the museum.’

Around 100 minis packed the car park at the Isle of Man Motor Museum in Jurby on Sunday (Frank Schuengel )

The final stop of the weekend was the TT Grandstand, where Minis lined the pitlanes on Sunday afternoon, drawing more crowds and photo opportunities.

Organisers of the Isle of Man Festival of Motoring said: ‘That’s a wrap! Thank you to everyone who joined us at IOM MiniFest — we hope you all enjoyed a wonderful weekend.’

MiniFest is one of three new additions to the festival’s calendar, alongside the Classic & Sports Car Weekend and FordFest.

With glorious weather and glowing feedback, it seems MiniFest has quickly cemented its place as a firm favourite — and with plans already under way for 2026, fans won’t have to wait too long to do it all again.

Sunday evening saw the cars parked in the Grandstand Pitlane for islanders to get a chance to look at the minis in detail (Isle of Man Festival of Motoring )
There wasn't a cloud in the sky as the Isle of Man Festival of Motoring enjoyed delightful Manx weather in Peel (Isle of Man Festival of Motoring )