The Swiss Chalet at Glen Helen has been around since the 19th century and has largely been used as a restaurant and living accommodation throughout its history.
However, the building, owned by the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture has lain empty since a fire in 2020 and has not been used as a restaurant since the year before.
But now the Isle of Man Farm Shop Company has announced it is due to sign the lease this week and reopen the chalet.
Posting on social media, the company said: ‘So it’s been a very busy week at Swiss Chalet. We have been jet washing and cleaning out the fountain ready for its repaint and reopening.
‘We are all ready to officially sign the lease on Monday (November 3) and bring in the builders, electricians, plumbers, decorators and the 100s of people it will take to bring this iconic building back to its former glory.
‘We are all ready to bring you your Isle of Man Farm Shop selling Manx only produce.’
The shop is set to offer a deli, sandwich and coffee bar, a fresh food shop and a boutique.
On its website, the company also says: ‘We will also be offering events spaces and a delivery and collection service to provide farmers and producers a dedicated route to market’
The Swiss Chalet was originally designed by James Cowle and built around 1876 as a popular restaurant and beauty spot.
The original structure burned down in 1983 and it was rebuilt a year later. It underwent further renovations and periods of closure, with the restaurant last closing its doors permanently in 2019 before the fire in 2020.
In the last couple of years, the Lodge Café closed with the operators moving to Douglas while a number of glamping pods were also removed in 2024.