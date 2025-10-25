The Grand House has announced that it will close its doors at its current North Quay location on December 22 2025, ahead of a planned move to a new premises.
In a message to customers, the business expressed gratitude to its landlord for ongoing support and thanked its patrons for their loyalty over the years.
While details of the new location have not yet been confirmed, the owners said that the move marks ‘an exciting new chapter’ and encouraged customers to stay tuned for further updates as preparations continue.
A spokesperson from the Grand House commented: ‘This isn’t goodbye - we’re excited to share that The Grand House will soon be moving to a new home!
‘We can’t wait to welcome you there and begin this exciting new chapter together. Stay tuned for updates as we prepare for the move.’