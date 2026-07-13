Plans to install temporary renal units at Ramsey Cottage and District Hospital (RCDH) have been given the go-ahead.
Manx Care had hoped to have the hospital back operating at full capacity by now after remedial works began in October 2025, with modifications aimed at ensuring the building meets statutory health and safety and fire protection standards.
However, major structural issues were discovered, particularly with the building's roof, meaning more extensive work has been required.
To ensure the north does not remain without medical services, Manx Care applied for planning permission to install mobile units to provide care.
Permission has now also been granted to house renal services in temporary units.
In his report granting approval, principal planner Chris Balmer said: ‘While the proposal does raise concerns in terms of the principle of a modular style building, visual impacts and whether there is sufficient parking, it is considered given its temporary nature and to meet a much needed public facility to the north of the Island (and potentially to IOM as a whole), it is concluded that on balance given the need and limited time proposed, the planning application accords with the Isle of Man Strategic Plan 2016 and the Ramsey Local Plan.’
In a letter supporting the application, Aneurin Pritchard, director of infrastructure manager at Manx Care, said it was important that services could be returned to Ramsey.
He said: ‘Initial assessments indicated that the RDCH building could be refurbished and made operationally safe by April 2026. However, subsequent investigations identified a number of additional and significant defects, including fire stopping and ventilation issues.
‘Services including renal dialysis, dental, wound management, physiotherapy, theatre facilities, kitchen services and training rooms remain unfit for re-occupation while remedial works continue.
‘In this context, the temporary use of a mobile renal unit represents a timely, proportionate and practical solution.’