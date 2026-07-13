In his report granting approval, principal planner Chris Balmer said: ‘While the proposal does raise concerns in terms of the principle of a modular style building, visual impacts and whether there is sufficient parking, it is considered given its temporary nature and to meet a much needed public facility to the north of the Island (and potentially to IOM as a whole), it is concluded that on balance given the need and limited time proposed, the planning application accords with the Isle of Man Strategic Plan 2016 and the Ramsey Local Plan.’