A 63-year-old man has denied money laundering allegations relating to three properties on the island.
Stephen Balint appeared in court via video link from the prison and entered not guilty pleas to four counts of converting or concealing criminal property.
The allegations were said to relate to alleged criminal cash used in the purchasing of two homes in Onchan and one in Ramsey, as well as vehicles and watches.
The case will be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on August 4.
Mr Balint, lastly of Loop Road, Ramsey, represented himself in court but was said to be arranging for a King’s Counsel to represent him under a temporary advocate’s licence.
No bail application was made and he is remanded.