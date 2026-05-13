A busy shop in Anagh Coar has been given the greenlight to expand and improve the visual appearance of the building.
Mannin Retail Ltd operates the Spar at the estate in South Douglas and submitted a planning application in September last year to extend the front entrance and also at the side to provide more storage space and facilities for staff.
The applicant said the move was necessary because of the popularity of the local shop.
In a cover letter within the application, Mannin Retail Ltd says: ‘Anagh Coar Spar is a very busy convenience store.
‘The proposal is to extend the building in two directions to improve its visual appearance and enable the layout of the current shop to be rationalised to facilitate the store providing an enhanced offering to the local community.’
The 75 square metre extension will provide a storage area for trollies along with an office, staff room and staff toilet.
The application also seeks to prove a 35 square metre extension to the front which will provide a dual access entrance foyer where the likes of flowers can be displayed.
In addition, the proposals include the installation of air conditioning units and a solar array of sufficient size to provide electricity for nine months of the year mounted on the roof.
Planners have now given the proposal the go ahead.
In recommending approval, principal planner Chris Balmer said: ‘The proposal will bring about a significant visual improvement to the existing building and benefit the overall appearance of the street scene and general neighbourhood community area.
‘The proposed size increase is also considered appropriate on this site and raise no highway safety or parking concerns.
‘Accordingly, it is considered the proposal would have no significant impact upon public or private amenities and there considered acceptable complying with the relevant policies of the Isle of Man Strategic Plan.’