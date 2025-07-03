Our National Day celebrations - Tynwald Day - take place on Monday (July 7).
Not only is it a bank holiday but it's the high point of the island's political year.
It is also an opportunity for people who want to present a petition for redress of grievance.
Petitions for redress are presented every year at the ceremony in St John's.
If you are going to present one, let us know first.
The earlier we know about it, the better we can cover it.
Please include your telephone number.
There is absolutely no reason why you shouldn't let us know about it before you present the petition on Tynwald Day..
Guidance for potential petitioners is available on the Tynwald website and are available from the Legislative Buildings - Tel: 685500.