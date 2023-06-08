It's less than a month to Tynwald Day - and that means it's time for people who want to present a petition for redress of grievance to prepare.
Petitions for redress are presented every year at the ceremony in St John's.
The Clerk of Tynwald's office says people who want to present petitions should comply with the Standing Orders of Tynwald.
Guidance for potential petitioners is available on the Tynwald website and are available from the Legislative Buildings - Tel: 685500
Petitioners are encouraged to seek advice from the Clerk of Tynwald in advance of submitting their petition.
Petitioners should gather at 10.15am on July 5 at the Lych Gate to the Royal Chapel in St John's.