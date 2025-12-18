Those words, shared by the team behind Traa Dy Liooar, cut through a recent wave of criticism aimed at Peel and its struggling high street.
While complaints about boarded-up shops, parking and broken promises continue to dominate the conversation, one of the town’s newest businesses says its reality has been very different.
Traa Dy Liooar opened a little more than 10 weeks ago on Atholl Place.
The coffee, tea and cake shop is run by Ja and Sarah, who spent much of the year transforming the former Hong Kong Delight premises into a warm, homely space before opening in early October.
They admit that, before opening, they heard the familiar refrain that ‘Peel doesn’t need another café’. But they say those voices were quickly drowned out by encouragement.
‘When we first said we were going to open a coffee shop we had the usual “Peel doesn’t need another cafe” comments from a few people, but the encouraging comments far outweighed the negative ones and we have found the people of Peel are even more encouraging in real life than their Facebook posts!’ they said.
From the moment they opened their doors, the response surprised them.
Messages of support poured in, alongside people simply popping in to wish them luck.
They were given flowers, cards and bottles of wine by complete strangers keen to see a new business succeed in their town.
Parking, often cited as a key problem for Peel, has also not been the barrier some claim. ‘Nobody says they can’t find a parking space, because in the daytime there is actually a fair amount of disc parking on the streets around us, and parking at the cathedral and behind the police station, all just a short walk down to Atholl place,’ they said.
The couple have also praised Peel Commissioners, contrasting sharply with some traders’ criticisms aired elsewhere.
‘We have also found the Commissioners to be lovely, interested in our business and very helpful,’ they said, adding that several commissioners regularly pop in to check how they are getting on or support the business as customers.
Traa Dy Liooar sits among a cluster of long-established and newer businesses on Atholl Place, including restaurants, a chemist, florist, barbershop, estate agent and antique shop.
While one unit is due to close because of retirement, the owners hope it will soon welcome another venture.
Above all, they say Peel’s strength lies in its people.
‘We already have lots of regulars who come in to support us, and we feel like we have been welcomed into a big community of encouraging, friendly, supportive people who all want us to succeed and who actually turn up to help that happen!’
Their message is clear, while Peel faces challenges, negative narratives do not tell the whole story. ‘I would encourage any businesses looking for somewhere to open not to let negative stories put you off, but to look at Peel as an option.’