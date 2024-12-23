There has been a big rise in youngsters spending time in the island’s secure care home.
Eight years ago, in 2016, only eight young people spent time at Cronk Sollysh, on the Old Castletown Road, with a total of 12 admissions.
But in 2024 a total of 20 young people have spent time in the unit with 27 admissions in total.
Young people can spend time in Cronk Sollysh while on remand, in custody or for welfare reasons.
In 2016 there were six admissions on remand, four in custody and two for welfare reasons.
In comparison, 2024 has seen 38 admissions on remand, six in custody and two for welfare reasons.
There was a big leap in the number of admissions at the secure unit in 2018 with 31 admissions compared with only seven in 2017. There was a drop in 2019 before rising again in 2020 and 2021 during which the Covid pandemic struck.
Admission numbers fell again in 2022 and rose again slightly in 2023. But there has been a big leap this year.
Many of those on remand in 2024 have spent a considerable amount of time at Cronk Sollysh. One stayed for 112 days while another has been there for 90 days and remains in residence.
With regards to those in custody, one was there for 271 days, another for 81 days and a third for 78 days.
The two there for welfare reasons also spent a lot of time in the unit. One was there for 186 days (including 52 days spent on remand) and another is still there and has been there for 165 days so far.
The Secure Care Home (SCH) Cronk Sollysh is a function of Manx Care and is commissioned by St Christopher’s fellowship. The Department of Home Affairs and the Department of Health and Social Care work in partnership in relation the SCH to appoint and support an Independent Monitoring Board (IMB), which undertakes regular monitoring visits, reporting back to both departments.
The government admits there is a growing issue with criminality among young people with a core group causing problems with anti-social behaviour and driving offences.
A spokesman said: ‘From 2016 to 2023 the number of individuals concerned remained fairly consistent, it is the number of admissions that have increased.
‘This year we have seen the landscape for our children and young people change in terms of criminality.
‘There has been an increase in police and court remands to the secure setting for issues such as antisocial behaviours, drug related criminality, and in particular a small number of individuals involved in repeated car theft and driving offences.’
The government says many of the children responsible are vulnerable and come from troubled backgrounds.
The spokesman said: ‘The majority of offenders and repeat offenders are a small number of children and young people with other vulnerabilities and adverse experiences.
‘There is work ongoing within children’s services, police and the judiciary to look at different disposals from court for these vulnerable children and young people, to increase support and reduce criminality and reoffending rates.’