The event will feature traditional carols, nativity scenes and animals, with music led by the Crosby Silver Band.
Children and adults are invited to take part in the nativity scenes and may come in costume. Outfits will also be available for those who arrive early.
Tea and mince pies will be served after the service.
Directional signs will be in place in Glen Maye.
Ballacreggan Farm is located on Sound Road, at the bottom of the hill on the left when travelling from Peel. Parking is available at the farm, with additional parking at the Waterfall car park for those willing to walk a short distance with a torch.