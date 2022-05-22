Government aims to cut TT races’ carbon footprint

The government says it wants this year’s TT races to be carbon-neutral.

As part of the policy, the Department for Enterprise is working with an island-based company, Pozitive Group.

Pozitive Group says it is ‘committed to funding a carbon offsetting programme that will cover the total emissions created by the Isle of Man TT Races including international visitor travel’.

However, in the information sent to the media about this initiative, no details are included about how the carbon will be offset, nor how much it will cost.

The full carbon impact of the TT is estimated to be around 5,000 tonnes of carbon-based on data from 2019, however the total 2022 emissions will be calculated post-event using a number of verified data sources, including the official race reports to capture racing emissions and the statistics from the 2022 TT Visitor Survey to calculate the impact of attendees, including travel data. Pozitive Group will also carry out an on-event assessment of any additional factors that may contribute to the final carbon emissions calculation.

Other sustainable developments for the TT include:

*Banning the use of single-use plastic water bottles by all caterers and hospitality suppliers. Instead, Isle of Man based AB Project will be supply reusable aluminium bottles that will be retailed in the paddock and supplied free of charge to hospitality guests.

*Reducing the official programme down to one publication that also includes the race guide, removing the need for additional plastic shrink wrapping. This year’s publication has been created using sustainably sourced paper certified by the WorldLand Trust (that has also been carbon offset), as well as using eco-friendly printing techniques such as vegetable based inks.

Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for the Department for Enterprise, said: ‘The Island Plan set out our government’s overarching vision to build an island which is secure, vibrant and sustainable.

‘As the only country to be a UNESCO Biosphere, the Isle of Man has already demonstrated a clear commitment to preserving the world around us, and we’re now forming strategic partnerships that will ensure this commitment to sustainability extends to the island’s world famous TT Races.

‘In addition to the positive actions taken to make the delivery of this year’s races more sustainable, we also have a commitment to encourage visitors to make environmentally positive decisions and act responsibly when on island.’

Jaime Amoedo, chief finance officer of Pozitive Grou, said: ‘We’re delighted to be working in partnership with the Department for Enterprise and helping the Isle of Man TT Races become carbon neutral.