Major reforms to the island’s immigration rules are being brought in to strengthen safeguards against the risk of the system being abused or exploited.
The changes will bring closer alignment to the UK while aiming to ensure the system remains fair, robust and responsive to the island’s economic and workforce needs.
They also aim to provide greater predictability and consistency for employers.
The changes build on a Council of Ministers report from last year which affirmed government’s commitment to pursuing appropriate inward migration, enhancing security of the island’s borders and responding to employer needs where skills cannot be found on-Island.
Key changes to the Worker Migrant route include updated occupational classifications and salary requirements, and a focus on higher skilled roles.
Medium skilled roles will only be considered where they are identified as necessary through a new Isle of Man shortage occupation list.
Recruitment from within the Isle of Man and then the Common Travel Area will be prioritised, with recruitment outside of the CTA viewed as a final option.
There will also be tighter restrictions on which roles under the Worker Migrant route are eligible to bring certain dependants.
And there will be restrictions on the ability for individuals on a Worker Migrant Visa to change employers within the first 12 months.
Enhanced recruitment requirements are being introduced which will see a new Sequential Labour Market Test replacing the Resident Labour Market Test.
Employers will be required to adhere to the Employer Compliance Policy, strengthening how compliance will be checked and enforced.
And there will be tighter controls on an employer sponsoring a migrant with the introduction of a Confirmation of Employment Policy.
These changes will only apply to new visa or permission applications.
Individuals already living and working in the Isle of Man under an existing and valid Worker Migrant visa will not be impacted.
Figures released under Freedom of Information this year shows that total of 7,341 migrant work visas - new applications, renewals and indefinite leave to remain - have been issued since January 2018.
Of these, a total of 3,306 were issued to child and adult dependants.
Treasury Minister Chris Thomas said: ‘These reforms are aimed at balancing the opportunities and challenges of immigration, broadly aligning our framework with that of the UK, while ensuring safeguards reduce the risk of exploitation and abuse within the system.’
Cabinet Office Minister David Ashford said: ‘We will continue to invest in training and upskilling locally, while ensuring inward migration meets, but does not exceed, what is necessary to support our economy and public services,’ he said.
Further changes are also planned for this autumn, when the Isle of Man’s Immigration Service will be introducing Global Business Mobility routes aligned to the UK.
Work is also underway to bring in an immigration healthcare surcharge, with the aim to bring this in early next year.
Immigration advocate Maria Bridson, giving a presentation to the Positive Action Group earlier this year, said 2018 government reforms to liberalise immigration policy had ‘stripped away a lot of the safeguards in the system’.