A man who was Pava sprayed and put in leg restraints has been fined £1,000 after admitting resisting arrest and being drunk and disorderly.
Magistrates also ordered him to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Elliott was arguing with a group and was said to have pushed a male and swung punches at him.
Police officers arrested him, but as he was taken to their van, he put his feet on the side to stop them putting him inside.
He was described as slurring his words and having glazed eyes.
Multiple officers were required and Elliott was restrained using Pava spray and leg restraints.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said: ‘Well, chivalry is not dead, because what has led to this, is particularly sexually offensive language towards a lady, and Mr Elliott stepped in.
‘He accepts he shouldn’t have acted as he did or jump to this lady’s defence.
‘Police are called and they [sought] to arrest him, but given the genesis of this, he didn’t feel particularly happy about it.’
Mr Wood said that the resisting arrest offence had amounted to the defendant putting his feet against the van, rather than any deliberate lashing out.
‘He wishes he’d just gone quietly with the officers,’ said the advocate.
Magistrates fined Elliott, who lives at Anagh Coar Road in Douglas, £600 for being drunk and disorderly, and £400 for resisting arrest.
Magistrates told the defendant: ‘It was well-intended, but matters quickly escalated.’
He agreed to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £50 per month.