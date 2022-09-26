Government conference sees over 1,000
Chief Minister Alf Cannan opened the Isle of Man Government Conference
The inaugural Isle of Man Government Conference saw over 1,000 people come through the doors to attend panels and spotlight sessions.
Taking place in the Villa Marina over two days last week, the conference was advertised as a chance for the public to engage with politicians and officials as well as to learn about the government’s strategies for the island.
It was opened by Chief Minister Alf Cannan MHK in the Royal Hall as he set out the island’s 10 year economic strategy that includes increasing the population of the Isle of Man to 100,000 and growing the economy to £10 billion.
Mr Cannan said: ‘‘I’d like to sincerely thank everyone who attended and participated in the conference for their contributions.
‘The Council of Ministers recognises and values the importance of collaborating in different ways as we progress with Our Island Plan, and this event marks an important development as it’s something that’s not been tried before.’
He added: ‘What’s crucial now is for me to discuss with colleagues the clear themes that surfaced during the event and the feedback supplied more generally.
‘We will then determine how we can use this information to help us take sure steps going forward and build a secure, vibrant and sustainable future for the island.’
The government is also asking people to fill out a survey to provide feedback about the conference, it can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FVJCNZN
