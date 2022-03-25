Government confirms ending of all restrictions at end of month

Isle of Man Chief Minister Alfred Cannan hosts a briefing on the Omicron variant of Covid-19 ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

The island is still on course to remove all remaining Covid restrictions from midnight on March 31.

The government says the removal of restrictions ‘signals the government’s move to treat coronavirus as an endemic disease similar to other illnesses such as flu and norovirus’.

There will no longer be a legal requirement to isolate following a positive test, but guidance will be issued for people to follow.

All border restrictions will be lifted, including the need for isolation or testing for all travellers, and the requirement to complete a travel declaration, or landing card.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said: ‘Two years on from the island’s first lockdown, this a significant step that the Isle of Man will take.

‘While we can never say never in terms of switching the restrictions back on, we feel that now is the time to move to managing Covid as we would any other communicable disease.

‘From Friday, there will no longer be any restrictions around our borders, allowing travellers – regardless of their vaccination status – to travel to the island without the need for testing or isolation.

‘Additionally, there will no longer be the requirement for those arriving to the island to complete a travel declaration.’

He added: ‘We will also be removing all legal restrictions around mandatory isolation and instead provide a guidance-based approach for positive cases.

‘For this to be successful, and if we’re to maintain this position of moving forward, it is essential that the community continues to do the right thing – particularly around staying at home and avoiding people if unwell.

‘We’re asking islanders to continue making responsible decisions, including testing with lateral flow devices if symptomatic, staying at home if unwell and avoiding attending work or educational settings until 48 hours after symptoms have passed.

‘We all need to remain vigilant and recognise that this will only succeed if we follow the guidance available to keep each other safe, and protect our community and critical services.’

Dr Henrietta Ewart, director of Public Health, said: ‘By moving to an endemic approach, we need to acknowledge that there will be times when case levels are high, but it is important to understand that due to the successful vaccination programme, these numbers are not translating to people becoming seriously ill.

‘As we move into a more normal way of life without legal restrictions in place, we need individuals, as well as employers, to support the message of staying at home when feeling unwell.

‘We are still encouraging everyone to follow the important measures we’ve used throughout the pandemic to reduce spread of infection: hands, face, space and fresh air.

‘These simple measures help prevent the spread of other respiratory viruses and norovirus as well as Covid. We recommend that people continue to do an lateral flow test before visiting a vulnerable person and if advised to do so before visiting a health or care setting.

‘Vaccination remains our greatest protection against Covid so if you haven’t been fully vaccinated yet or are due a booster please consider this.’

From Frida, there is no longer a legal requirement to isolate at home following a positive result of Covid-19, however people will be advised to:

lStay at home and avoid contact with other people until 48 hours after your main symptoms have stopped

lReport your positive result online for Public Health surveillance purposes, only notify close contacts (having had face-to-face contact with, within two metres, for more than a total of 15 minutes over a 24 hour period, even if not consecutive)

lAvoid sensitive locations, in particular educational and clinical settings

l Work from home if you can and if well enough – speak with your employer – each business is different and will have its own unique policy