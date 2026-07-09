The Isle of Man's countryside is facing a very high wildfire risk, with people being urged to take extra care as prolonged dry weather leaves habitats vulnerable to fire.
The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture's (DEFA) Forestry, Amenity and Lands Directorate has warned that both the island's upland and lowland semi-natural habitats are currently ‘tinder dry’.
With little rainfall forecast over the coming week, officials say the risk of a wildfire is now considered serious.
In a public warning issued on Thursday, DEFA said: ‘The island's upland and lowland semi-natural habitats are currently tinder dry, creating a very high wildfire risk.
‘With little rain forecast within the next week, the risk of wildfire right now is serious. One spark could cause a wildfire severely affecting habitats, wildlife, livestock and public safety.’
The warning has been issued by DEFA's Uplands Team and all members of the Manx Peat Partnership in conjunction with the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service.
Members of the public are being reminded that barbecues, campfires and camping stoves are not permitted anywhere on the DEFA estate.
The department is also urging people not to discard cigarette ends or leave glass bottles behind, as both can increase the risk of a fire starting during hot, dry conditions.
Wildfires can spread rapidly across dry vegetation, threatening wildlife, damaging sensitive habitats and putting livestock and emergency services at risk.
Anyone who sees smoke or fire in the countryside is being urged to move to a place of safety and dial 999 immediately.
The warning comes as the Isle of Man is set for a prolonged spell of hot, dry weather, with temperatures expected to reach 25°C on Friday before remaining in the low to mid-20s throughout the weekend and into next week.
With little or no rainfall forecast, conditions are likely to remain favourable for wildfires.