The President of Tynwald will formally address King Charles III during his historic visit to the Isle of Man next week before inviting His Majesty to respond, newly published parliamentary papers have confirmed.
The details are contained within the Tynwald Order Paper released on Thursday, ahead of the King's first official visit to the island as monarch on Tuesday.
The special sitting will see King Charles, who is also Lord of Mann, take part in a ceremonial procession before the President of Tynwald delivers a Loyal Address on behalf of the island's parliament.
His Majesty will then be invited to respond before the sitting concludes.
The Order Paper also confirms that proceedings will be broadcast as usual, although admission to the public gallery will be by invitation only.
Immediately after the royal sitting, Tynwald will reconvene to consider amendments made by the Legislative Council to the Nicotine Products Bill 2026.
Members will be asked to suspend Standing Orders to allow the amendments to be considered before deciding whether to agree to the changes.
Among the amendments are revised commencement provisions for the legislation and a clarification that the offence of selling nicotine products under coercion applies to people over the age of 18.
Preparations for the King's arrival are continuing across the island after Buckingham Palace confirmed the visit on Tuesday evening.
Meanwhile, painters and maintenance crews have also been carrying out work at the Douglas Bay Horse Tramway depot ahead of the King's visit to mark the tramway's 150th anniversary.
Following the special sitting of Tynwald, the King will meet well-wishers outside the Legislative Buildings on Bucks Road before attending a garden party at Government House.
He is then due to visit the horse tramway, where he will meet staff, view the horses and historic tramcars, unveil a commemorative plaque and take a short journey aboard the recently restored double-decker No. 18, the world's oldest tramcar still in regular service.
The visit will mark a significant chapter in the Island's history as it will be King Charles' first official visit since ascending the throne and the first visit by a reigning king to the Isle of Man since King George VI travelled to the Island in 1945.
Although King Charles has visited the Isle of Man several times previously as the Prince of Wales, this will be his first visit as Lord of Mann.
Royal visits have long drawn large crowds to the island.
While Queen Victoria became the first reigning monarch to visit Manx waters in 1847, she remained aboard the Royal Yacht in Ramsey Bay while Prince Albert came ashore.
The first reigning monarch to officially visit the Island was King Edward VII in 1902.
Queen Elizabeth II went on to make five official visits between 1955 and 2003, including addressing Tynwald in her capacity as Lord of Mann during her first visit.
For full coverage of King Charles III's visit, pick up next week's Manx Independent, in shops on Thursday. For live updates throughout the day, including reaction, photographs and video, visit iomtoday.co.im on the day.