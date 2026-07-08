The mum of a rider badly injured in the Southern 100 two years ago has expressed concern over his ongoing care.
After the crash Anthony, who was 27 at the time, was rushed to Noble’s Hospital and then airlifted to the Walton Centre for Neuroscience in Aintree University Hospital, Liverpool.
He spent time unconscious in intensive care before recovering sufficiently to return to Ireland. After a period at a rehabilitation centre in Dublin, he has since been receiving private care closer to the family's home in Kerry.
At the time Anthony’s mum, Mary O’Carroll, said she was delighted he was allowed home to stay with her and his dad Nelius.
But now she has expressed concerns the long-term rehabilitation Anthony needs may not be sufficient in Ireland.
Posting on social media, she said: ‘Two years after our lives changed forever, a lot is going on behind the scenes in Galway. Our system has failed so many Irish citizens, and it makes me so angry!
‘I so want to take Anthony home but the support on rehab isn't available in Kerry. Anthony would only get 12 weeks of rehab and ends then. This isn't enough!
‘Why can't our government understand if people like Anthony get proper rehabilitation it would save the state in the long run? My experience is their very fast giving up and just want to shove people like Anthony into long term care.
‘This is exactly what they wanted to do a year ago for my son. Anthony has progressed since then even though the system gave up on him.
‘Unfortunately, things in Galway are now making me fearful. Everything is just a constant fight! Anthony is capable of progressing further and I'm so disappointed when others can’t see that.’
Mrs O’Carroll admits Anthony will never recover fully but believes more work is needed to ensure he has a life after she and his dad are no longer here.
She said: ‘I'm not living in a fairytale land in thinking Anthony will ever be the same as he was before his accident but I'm praying that Anthony may one day live some kind of independent life before myself and his dad are no longer here.
‘As parents we won't live forever, and I so fear for Anthony's future. So much has happened in the last few months I'm so deflated and again it's time to fight back and looking into moving Anthony. We are seriously thinking of moving further afield.
‘Anthony has come so far in the last two years, and I know with the right help he will progress more.’
Anthony’s return home last August is a sign of the progress he has made since the crash. He has undergone several surgeries after suffering head trauma and multiple broken bones.
He has been learning to speak and walk again although progress remains slow.