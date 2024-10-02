Cracks have appeared in the new sea wall being constructed on Douglas promenade.
The Department of Infrastructure said it is aware of the issue and is working with the contractor to resolve the problem - and ensure it doesn’t happen again with future panels.
The wall is being constructed from cast in-situ reinforced concrete with decorative surfaces that mirror the features on the concrete pillars that were there before.
A spokesman for the DoI said: ‘The department is aware of the issue through its quality assurance processes and is working with the contractor to both rectify the cracks and ensure future panels are unaffected.
‘Any necessary repairs will be completed within the contract period before the finished wall is accepted.’
Island Drainage and Groundwork Ltd were appointed principal contractor for the scheme by the DoI following a formal tender process and Treasury approval.
The scheme was originally estimated to cost £500,000 back in 2018 but the price tag is now expected to be £900,000 - £1,800 a metre.
The new sea wall is 1.2m (3ft 11ins) high, which will allow people to continue to enjoy views out to sea from the Promenade.
But its design will allow for a future increase in the height of by up to 0.6m should it be necessary.
Planning consent (19/00755/B) was approved on appeal in May 2020, having previously been refused by the planning committee.
The wall will feature a series of artwork panels designed by local artists.
Planning approval has also been granted to replace a further section of railings with the new sea wall between the Sea Terminal and the TT Cafe.