Cracks have appeared in the new sea wall being constructed on Douglas promenade.

The Department of Infrastructure said it is aware of the issue and is working with the contractor to resolve the problem - and ensure it doesn’t happen again with future panels.

Work began in the summer on the new wall which is replacing the existing railings along a 500m stretch of the Promenade from a point just south of the Douglas War Memorial on Harris Promenade to a point opposite the Empress Hotel on Central Promenade.

The wall is being constructed from cast in-situ reinforced concrete with decorative surfaces that mirror the features on the concrete pillars that were there before.

A spokesman for the DoI said: ‘The department is aware of the issue through its quality assurance processes and is working with the contractor to both rectify the cracks and ensure future panels are unaffected.

‘Any necessary repairs will be completed within the contract period before the finished wall is accepted.’

Cracks on another section of the sea wall
Cracks on another section of the sea wall (Media IoM)

Island Drainage and Groundwork Ltd were appointed principal contractor for the scheme by the DoI following a formal tender process and Treasury approval.

The scheme was originally estimated to cost £500,000 back in 2018 but the price tag is now expected to be £900,000 - £1,800 a metre.

A dramatic increase in the costs of labour and materials is being blamed for the price hike.

The new sea wall is 1.2m (3ft 11ins) high, which will allow people to continue to enjoy views out to sea from the Promenade.

But its design will allow for a future increase in the height of by up to 0.6m should it be necessary.

Planning consent (19/00755/B) was approved on appeal in May 2020, having previously been refused by the planning committee.

The wall will feature a series of artwork panels designed by local artists.

Public access past the worksite along the Promenade Walkway is being maintained throughout the project.

Planning approval has also been granted to replace a further section of railings with the new sea wall between the Sea Terminal and the TT Cafe.

Work is continuing on the sea wall project
Work is continuing on the sea wall project (Media IoM)