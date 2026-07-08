Young people aged between seven and 17 will have the opportunity to take part in a range of creative workshops during Kensington Arts' summer holiday programme this August.
The programme will offer a series of structured, practitioner-led sessions designed to help participants develop confidence, build new skills and work collaboratively with others.
Activities will span digital media, visual arts and performance, giving young people the chance to explore a variety of creative disciplines through hands-on workshops.
Workshops will run daily throughout August from 8.45am until 4pm, and families can choose to book places for a full week or select individual days.
For more information, including age ranges and booking details, you can visit https://www.kensingtonarts.im/.
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