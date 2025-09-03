The government says it is conducting checks on job adverts to ensure they comply with employment law.
It comes after a series of low paid jobs have been advertised this year targeting foreign nationals.
Business Migrant Service Centre Ltd is currently advertising for a full-time ‘customer services consultant’ to act as the first point of contact for inquiries.
It says the successful applicant for the permanent role, which lists a closing date of September 14, must be able to take the initiative in a ‘fast-paced environment’.
Given the company’s target market, Mandarin speaking and writing skills are preferred. Hours are described as ‘flexible’.
However, the salary for the post is advertised at £23,000 a year, which equates to the island’s minimum wage for a 36 hour week.
The minimum salary level for worker migrants currently stands at £20,800. It has not been uprated since 2018. From October 1 it will increase to £25,447.50.
Isle of Man Today has contacted the Business Migrant Service Centre Ltd about the advertised role.
We’ve also visited the company’s base which is listed at a property on Christian Road, Douglas.
No one answered each time we called at the premises, and the company has not responded to emailed queries.
Business Migrant Service Centre says on its gotoiom.com website that it provides ‘expert guidance for business, education and life planning’ and has handled 5,000-plus cases and had 6,000-plus happy customers during its 10-plus years in the UK.
The Companies Registry shows it was incorporated in the Isle of Man in February last year and its directors are listed as Antiguan/Barbudan nationals Jianye Chen and Qiuyan Lin.
Chen’s address is given as the property on Christian Road while Lin is based in Dubai.
The company has previously advertised for a ‘business development officer’ to join its ‘team’, again for a salary of £23,000.
Earlier this year, Mind Body Soul (MBS) Centre, based at the Opul Centre in Douglas - formerly Tower House - advertised for an ‘international concierge vice-president’.
It was seeking an ‘experienced and charismatic’ applicant to provide an ‘exceptional personalised services’ to high-net worth clients. The job was based in the Isle of Man but there were opportunities for ‘frequent travel’.
Candidates had to have a deep understanding of the entertainment industry and be fluent in Chinese and English.
The salary for a vice-president, however, was a little less than presidential - at £20,800, the current figure for the minimum salary threshold for a worker migrant visa.
On its website, MBS says it offers traditional Chinese health treatments and therapies.
Any employer wishing to bring in migrant workers to fill a genuine full-time vacancy must meet the requirements of the island’s immigration rules.
A government spokesperson said: ‘Treasury’s employment services team undertakes a number of checks in relation to job adverts, the majority of which are submitted via an online form.
‘Compliance with equality/employment law is essential and covers issues such as references to disability, gender, criminal convictions and minimum wage.
‘Due to the volume of applications, it is not possible to review the job description/grade/qualifications and benchmark against a salary.
‘The team liaises with inspectors from the Department of Enterprise, who offer guidance to employers and workers, and deal with various types of complaint.
‘Inspectors can also enforce both the island’s employment law — including the requirement for work permits, minimum wage compliance, employment agencies and businesses to be licensed — and employment rights.
‘The Worker Migrant immigration routes enable an Isle of Man employer to bring in a worker who does not live here in order to fill a genuine full-time vacancy that cannot be filled by an island resident.
‘Any local employer wishing to employ a migrant via the Immigration Rules must meet the requirements within the Immigration Rules, Part 6, Confirmation of Employment.
‘Various amendments made under Part 6, Confirmation of Employment were introduced in December 2024 in response to instances of abuse of the immigration process. These were designed to ensure applications were processed more robustly and to both deter and prevent any further abuse.’