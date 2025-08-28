James Pomeroy, global economist at HSBC, and Jim Mellon, chairman of Burnbrae Group, will be among keynote speakers at next month’s Government Conference at the Comis Hotel in Santon.
Although business focused, all residents are invited to attend the annual conference where they can find out more about government plans and put questions directly to senior government leaders and ministers.
Mr Pomeroy, a respected economist, in his session will aim to demystify everything that’s happening across the global economy, covering trade flows, interest rates and what it all means for the local economy.
Mr Mellon, an internationally recognised entrepreneur and investor, will share his perspectives on the Isle of Man’s role and reputation on the global stage, and the opportunities for small jurisdictions in a fast-changing world.
Speaking ahead of the free conference, Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said: ‘We are delighted to welcome both Jim and James to this year’s Isle of Man Government Conference.
‘Their expertise and insights will be invaluable as we consider the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for our island.
‘This conference is a chance for us to engage, learn and work together in shaping the future of the Isle of Man.’
The conference takes place on September 23 and 24.
Mr Pomeroy’s talk takes place on the opening morning between 9am and 9.30am.
Mr Mellon’s is speaking the following afternoon between 3.10 and 3.30pm.
Organisers say this year’s conference will cover topics related to the business community including connectivity, public finances, public service efficiencies, housing and more.
Further details, including the agenda and ticket registration, are available at: islandplan.im/conference25