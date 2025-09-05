A business that began as a lockdown hobby has secured a place on the shelves of one of the UK’s most famous department stores.
Isle of Man Salt Co, founded in 2021 by former chef and mum-of-two Helen Crosbie, launched this week in Selfridges’ Oxford Street store. Its hand-harvested sea salt, along with Red Chilli Salt and Super Seasoning, is now available to buy in the London flagship.
The award-winning business produces small-batch, sustainable salt using renewable energy. Seawater is collected from marine nature reserves around the Isle of Man, filtered and concentrated into brine before being left to evaporate naturally with the help of sun and wind. The crystals are then scooped by hand.
The company’s Furikake Seasoning and Salted caramel sauce have both won stars at the Great Taste Awards in recent years.
Based on the success of the products in the Oxford Street store, they could be distributed to further Selfridge’s stores across the UK.
Helen said the launch represented a major step forward for the company.
‘Launching in Selfridges is a dream come true,’ she said.
‘We’re so proud of our roots, and to now be sharing our story and flavours with London feels like a real milestone. Massive thanks to our community and the Isle of Man Government for backing us every step of the way.’
Enterprise Minister Tim Johnston MHK described the launch as an important development.
‘This is a brilliant achievement for Helen and for the Isle of Man,’ he said. ‘This launch supports our wider ambition to grow food and drink exports and diversify our economy - a great example of how innovation, sustainability and quality can open doors to world-class retail.’
Helen, originally from Lancashire, moved to Port St Mary with her husband Michael and their two children nine years ago.
When Michael was offered a job in the Isle of Man, the move gave Helen the opportunity to pursue a new venture. She recalled first walking across Perwick Bay with her daughter and pointing out the salt deposits on the beach.
‘I thought, what a wonderful thing to make here in the Isle of Man,’ she said. ‘I started making sea salt as a hobby and then developed it as a business during the first lockdown.’
From the outset, she checked the purity of the water she was using.
‘The water is tested by DEFA and we make a point of taking water from marine nature reserves,’ she said. ‘It’s pristine, crystal clear water.’
The Crosbies experimented with different production methods, including the use of polytunnels where seawater is left to evaporate slowly under the sun between April and September. That approach, she explained, is entirely sustainable but produces a slightly different texture of salt.
Isle of Man Salt Co. has already attracted attention through the independent food platform DELLI, but its arrival in Selfridges marks its highest-profile retail partnership to date.
‘I won’t be able to believe it until I see the products on the shelves myself,’ she added.
‘We couldn’t have done it without the support of local businesses and the local community. It’s amazing!’