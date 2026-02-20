A planned 10-day bus drivers’ strike will ‘likely’ go ahead from Saturday, despite further negotiations.
In a statement issued by the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) this morning, the government said talks between Bus Vannin and Unite the Union, facilitated by the Manx Industrial Relations Service, continued late into last night.
According to the department, the island’s bus operator Bus Vannin tabled a fifth offer during those negotiations in an attempt to resolve the dispute, but the offer was rejected by the union.
The government said that towards the end of the evening Unite submitted its own proposal to Bus Vannin. It said the company asked the union to defer the planned strike action while it costed and assessed that proposal, but that request was refused.
A spokesperson for Bus Vannin, in a statement released by the department, said: ‘We are disappointed to report that despite ongoing negotiations Unite the Union’s strike action on Saturday now seems inevitable.
‘Bus Vannin sincerely apologises for the uncertainty and inconvenience this situation is causing its passengers.’
The department said Bus Vannin is now focused on finalising contingency plans to support passengers and will make a further announcement later today (Friday)
Earlier this week, the government said talks were continuing in a ‘last ditch effort’ to avert the industrial action, which Unite has warned will begin on Saturday, February 21.
The dispute centres on premium rates of pay and proposed changes to terms and conditions, including sick pay and holidays.
In a statement posted on Facebook on Wednesday, the Isle of Man Trades Union Council said no agreement had been reached. It said: ‘We have not agreed to scale down industrial action. We have not softened our position.
‘The mandate from members is clear. The ballot was clear and notice was clear. The issues remain the same - pay and the proposed changes to sick pay and holidays. We will not move on those. End of.’
Drivers who are members of Unite voted in favour of taking industrial action back in December following negotiations over premium rates and proposed modernisation of terms and conditions.