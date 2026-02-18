A fresh political debate has reignited over the future of Douglas’s horse trams, after historian Charles Guard publicly challenged Tynwald to fulfil the long-standing commitment to reinstate the line along the full length of the promenade.
The trams first began operating in 1876 and are widely recognised as the last surviving original horse-drawn tram service in the world.
Along with the Manx Electric Railway and the Isle of Man Steam Railway, they form a key part of the island’s distinctive Victorian transport heritage.
Although funding was approved in 2017 to relay the track from Derby Castle to the Sea Terminal, the service was reinstated only as far as Broadway, earning it the humorous nickname ‘The Halfway Horse Tram.’
In his latest video released over the weekend titled ‘Horse Tram Rant’, Mr Guard said nine years on from the original commitment, ‘absolutely nothing has happened.’
He described the truncated line as a ‘withered stump’ and criticised repeated votes in Tynwald supporting reinstatement that he says have not been followed through.
Speaking in the video, Mr Guard told members: ‘I’ve been on the radio with ministers. I’ve lobbied you by email and conversations. I’ve had coffee with some of you… and absolutely nothing has happened. So the question now is just what are you doing about this?’
He highlighted the importance of the trams to the Island’s heritage, saying: ‘Okay, this is a piece of world heritage that you have trashed… This year is the 150th anniversary of it.
‘And instead of us having people from all around the world taking notice of it… we’re not going to have anything at all because all you’ve left us with is a withered stump of a tramway that finishes barely halfway down the promenade.’
Mr Guard also challenged Tynwald to hold the executive to account, noting the powers of ministers under the Government Departments Act 1987, and contrasted the delay with recent major capital projects.
‘In recent years, you’ve spent millions buying the Seam Packet Company… built a fantastic new seawall… and plowed millions of pounds into developments helping developers build on our brownfield sites… But you’re really expecting us to believe that in nine years you haven’t been able to scrape together the money to put some tracks back along a bit of grass so a horse can pull a tram to the Sea Terminal.
‘You must think we’re stupid.
‘You’re not interested, are you? That’s it. You just don’t care.’
Mr Guard cited passenger numbers of around 78,000 annually when the trams ran the full length of the promenade, down to approximately 45,000 since the line was shortened.
He added that enthusiasts visiting from abroad, including at a trade fair in Dublin, had asked whether the trams had been restored.
Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall previously confirmed in 2024 that money originally allocated to the project had been used elsewhere under a previous administration.
A question on the completion of the horse tramway is expected to be raised in the House of Keys next week, but Isle of Man Today has contacted the Department of Infrastructure for comment.