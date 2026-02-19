A section of Kewaigue Hill in Douglas will remain closed until Monday morning due to emergency works, the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has confirmed.
In a public notice issued today (Thursday), the Department said the emergency road closure is currently in force following unforeseen ground conditions encountered during excavation works.
Manx Utilities has requested that the road remain closed until 7am on Monday to ensure safety and allow essential remedial works to take place.
The closure affects Kewaigue Hill between the junction of Ellenbrook and the bridge before Kewaigue Primary School.
It added: ‘We apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate the public’s understanding while this essential work is completed.’
Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes while the closure remains in place.