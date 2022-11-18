Government support for rising cost of living
Thursday 24th November 2022 1:38 am
A new website is publicising a range of government support to help residents and businesses deal with the costs of living – visit costoflivingsupport.gov.im
The website is designed to be a one-stop-shop and includes help and information ranging from details of benefits and energy support, help available from local charities, advice on reducing energy use in households and assistance in managing bills.
Alongside the website, a community ‘Winter Help Advice Line’ is available for people who may not use the internet and require support. The dedicated telephone line is 686262 and is available from 9am to 5pm on Monday to Friday.