Six of the counts faced by Ms Thomas alleged, contrary to section 142 of the POCA 2008, that she failed to make Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) to the Financial Crime Unit (FCU), as soon as was reasonably practicable, in circumstances where she either suspected or where there were reasonable grounds to suspect that specified OCRA clients were engaged in money laundering. There were two other counts which alleged a failure by her to disclose that others were engaged in terrorist financing contrary to section 14 of the Anti-Terrorism and Crime Act 2003.