The government's has published an updated ‘Island Plan’, incorporating news about the economic strategy which was approved by Tynwald in November.
The government says the plan sets out its programme of work to 'deliver a secure, vibrant and sustainable future for the Isle of Man and its people'.
Accompanying the revised plan is a website, to provide more detail on the Island Plan. It will enable people to:
Find out full details about the Island Plan and government’s key priorities
Track delivery of progress against milestone targets and completion dates
Access annual plans and reports for government agencies
Review the government’s legislative programme
Read the latest news stories on government’s work to deliver the plan.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said: 'I want everyone in our community to have access to clear information on the efforts this government is making to build a better future for our Island and its people.
'Part of this work must be a focus on improving public engagement and understanding, which includes making information accessible and progress transparent.
'This approach requires a platform where we can share our plans and progress with the public to demonstrate how government is delivering for the Island. I look forward to the updated Island Plan being debated at the next sitting of Tynwald in January.'
