An organ donation charity set up by a mother in memory of her teenage son has new patrons.
Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer have agreed to become patrons of Organ Donation Isle of Man.
Diane Taylor’s son Daniel Boyde was just 15 when he lost his life after sustaining catastrophic head injuries in a car accident near Ramsey in 2007.
His parents agreed to donate Daniel’s organs, a decision which ultimately saved the lives of four people.
Diane went on to set up Organ Donation Isle of Man, with an initial target to raise money to create a memorial garden at Noble’s Hospital.
This year, the charity’s aims have expanded to support transplant recipients as well.
There are eight people in the island waiting for a life-saving transplant.
Diane said she was’ absolutely delighted’ that Sir John and Lady Lorimer have agreed to be patrons.
She said: ‘They have already given their support over the last three years by attending our annual service of remembrance and thanksgiving and also taking part along with their lovely dog Midge in the Turn Our Peak Pink last September, climbing Snaefell with donor families and recipients.
‘We are very honored to have them as official patrons of our charity and look forward to explaining more about the charity and our plans for the next year including “Daniel’s Law”.’
The Human Tissue and Organ Donation Act 2021- otherwise known as ‘Daniel’s Law’ - received Royal Assent in 2021. It paves the way for the island to move to an ‘opt out’ system of organ donation but it has still not been implemented.
A public consultation was held between March and April this year on the codes of practice and secondary legislation needed to bring it into force.
The next Turn our Peak Pink challenge is due to take place on September 6.