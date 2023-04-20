GP practices will be fully closed from 1pm until 6pm today (Thursday, April 27), to allow for the practice staff (all clinical and administrative) to receive trainings.
This means there will be no routine appointments or access for patients to their GP practice during this time.
Instead, patients can go to a number of alternatives.
Manx Care suggests the minor injuries and illnesses unit at Ramsey Cottage Hospital, community pharmacies which operate the minor ailments scheme, and some eye conditions can be treated under a scheme which is currently provided by Specsavers in Strand Street.
For dental emergencies patients can access their own dentist or, if you do not have a dentist currently, they can contact the community dental service.
There are also a number of options for mental health support. You can find out more about all of these options on Manx Care's signposting webpages.
MEDS (the Manx Emergency Doctor Service) will be open and operating from 1pm on April 27 to provide urgent care.
Patients are reminded that MEDS is not a drop-in service and if they need to speak to a doctor about any urgent issues that cannot wait until their GP practice is open again, they should phone MEDS on 650355.
MEDS will not be able to make any routine appointments, request test results or order repeat prescriptions.
Such requests will need to wait until GP practices is open again on Friday, April 28.