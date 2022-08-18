Grant for the sailing club that needed a bigger boat
One of the dingies used by the sailing club in Ramsey
The Manx Sailing and Cruising Club’s Royal Yachting Association registered training centre has been awarded a grant of £20,000 from the Manx Lottery Trust so it can buy two new, larger boats.
The RS Quest dinghies will be used for students of various levels, youth and adult, and including those with disabilities.
The MS&CC provides dinghy sailing and powerboat handling tuition for individuals aged 10 and over.
The club was established more than 40 years ago, with hundreds of students learning to sail at their Ramsey-based training centre.
The Club provides tuition for varying levels of abilities, under the supervision of a number of Royal Yachting Association qualified volunteers.
As well as teaching the mechanics of dinghy sailing, courses ‘seek to instil self-reliance and self-discipline in students, while developing their leadership and risk management skills and ability to work well in a team’.
In 2021, the club provided 45 student places and looks to exceed this number in 2022 and in the future.
Jerry Colman, vice commodore of the MS&CC, commented: ‘There are many reasons people want or need to learn how to sail. Students come to us with varying levels of ability; many looking to advance their careers, others looking to take up a new hobby or improve their life skills.
More information on the MLT’s Community Awards Programme at: www.mlt.org.im/
